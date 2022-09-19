Crime Six thefts of catalytic converters reported over three days in Cambridge “Hybrid cars are mainly targeted for their converters because they corrode less and the precious metal coating can be preserved.”





Six catalytic converters were reported stolen in Cambridge over a three-day span last week, according to police. The thefts occurred early in the morning between Wednesday and Friday, Cambridge spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said on Sunday. The suspects used a jack to lift the vehicles in order to access the catalytic converters, he said.

Warnick said the suspects have been described as two or three males wearing hooded sweatshirts who may have been driving in a silver SUV. Warnick said the thefts occurred in the Mid-Cambridge, Peabody and Wellington-Harrington areas of the city. The targeted vehicles were older model Toyota Priuses, he said.

“The older model Prius’ have often been targeted due to the ease in accessing the catalytic converters in these vehicles,” Warnick said in an e-mail. “Hybrid cars are mainly targeted for their converters because they corrode less and the precious metal coating can be preserved.”

