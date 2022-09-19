Crime Two teens, 13 and 14, arrested for armed robbery in Jamaica Plain Video surveillance showed they were armed with a long blade and a baseball bat, police said.

Two teenagers, 13 and 14, were arrested Friday evening for an armed robbery at Blanco’s Market in Jamaica Plain.

Video surveillance showed they were armed with a long blade and a baseball bat when they robbed the store at 71 Day St. shortly before 8 p.m., according to Boston police. When officers arrived at Blanco’s, they found the teens running away from the store toward Round Hill Street and arrested them.

The suspects were expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to rob charges.