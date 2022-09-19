Crime Winthrop woman charged with civil rights violation, destruction of property after alleged racist incident Angela Foley, 53, is accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s vehicle, smashing a neighbor’s window, and shouting slurs.





A Winthrop woman was arrested Saturday night and is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an incident that allegedly involved vandalism and racist slurs, officials said.

Angela Foley, 53, is accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s vehicle, smashing a neighbor’s window, and shouting slurs, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Foley is charged with violating a person’s civil rights, malicious destruction of property under $1,200 and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, officials said. She will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court’s East Boston Division. It was unclear Sunday whether Foley had hired an attorney.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called Foley’s arrest “the latest example of hate-based behavior that must be recognized and rejected for the social malignancy it represents.” The arrest follows the arraignment Friday of a Boston man for assaulting and injuring a man on the MBTA’s Andrew station platform while yelling homophobic slurs, officials said. Earlier in the week, a white supremacist group calling itself NSC-131, hung racist and antisemitic banners off highway overpasses in Saugus and Danvers.

