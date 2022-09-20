Crime Man arrested in connection with Quincy road rage stabbing Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park, faces charges including armed assault to murder.

A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning related to a Quincy road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing.

Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park, faces charges including armed assault to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Quincy Police Department. He was set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Police said Bell-Warren and the victim were involved in a Sept. 15 altercation that started in the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Sea Street, continuing onto the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street, where Bell-Warren allegedly stabbed the victim.

Witnesses also told police that Bell-Warren was also in possession of a firearm.

Weymouth police arrested Bell-Warren Tuesday morning on an outstanding warrant. Police said search warrants of his home and car were also being executed, which may lead to additional charges.

In a Sept. 15 statement, Quincy police said there was no threat to students at Quincy Catholic Academy, located near the crime scene on Hancock Street. The school’s administration was made aware of the incident, police said.