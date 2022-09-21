Crime Man at Logan Airport for connecting flight arrested for child pornography Thiago da Silva Pinheiro, 42, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography in Boston federal court Wednesday.

A man was arrested at Logan Airport Tuesday after customs officers found child pornography on his tablet during a screening.

Thiago da Silva Pinheiro, 42, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography in Boston federal court Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. His detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

Pinheiro was in Boston for a connecting flight between Ontario, Canada and Brazil. Logan Airport Customs and Border Protection officers found approximately 2,800 videos and images of child pornography on Pinheiro’s tablet.

Some of the material depicted children as young as two to four years old, Rollins said.

The sentence for Pinheiro’s charge includes 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan C. Cleary of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.