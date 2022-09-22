Crime Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. Diriye Bile was on the run from police for eight years. Boston Police Department

An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges.

Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Diriye Bile at the request of Boston police after he landed at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the Boston Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Bile was wanted on a Suffolk Superior Court warrant for armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

The warrant stems from a June 2014 shooting near Ruggles Street in Roxbury. The Boston Globe reported that the victim was male — he was never identified — and survived the assault.

Bile fled the country after the shooting and was tracked to Ethiopia until his recent flight back to the U.S., police said.

Bile was extradited to Massachusetts on Wednesday and was arraigned in Roxbury District Court, police said. The Globe reported that he is being held on $100,000 bail and is next due in court on Oct. 11.

“The Boston Police Department would like to highlight the diligent work of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and their numerous federal partners, who never gave up on the search for Bile,” the department wrote in the release.

“The Boston Police Department hopes that this arrest brings some sense of closure to the victim, their family, and the community affected by this senseless violence.”