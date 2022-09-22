Crime South Hadley physical therapist convicted of sexually assaulting patient “The defendant abused his position of trust and care. The survivor showed great strength in coming forward."

A South Hadley physical therapist was convicted Wednesday of indecent assault on a patient in his care.

After a two-day trial, a Northampton District Court jury found Edward Kostek, 42, guilty on three counts of indecent assault and battery, according to a release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Kostek will be sentenced in the same court Sept. 27.

In January of 2019, Kostek treated the unidentified victim for a neck injury at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. The victim testified that during three of her sessions, Kostek “inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body,” the district attorney’s office said.

The victim reported the assaults to hospital personnel and to the Northampton Police Department, which led to a criminal investigation. Kostek was arraigned on the charges in Northampton District Court in July 2020.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and care. The survivor showed great strength in coming forward,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington. “Victims of sexual assault are encouraged to report these crimes to their local police departments or the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.”