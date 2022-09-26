Crime

Police: Man allegedly peed in cup, dumped it on bus floor

The man was later charged with indecent exposure.

By Clara McCourt

A man allegedly urinated in a cup and dumped it on the floor of a Green Line shuttle bus Monday morning, transit police said.

Authorities responded to the MBTA Riverside station around 7 a.m. for a report of an unruly man. The man was later charged with indecent exposure, according to officials.

The bus was removed and sanitized, officials said.