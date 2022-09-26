Crime Police: Man allegedly peed in cup, dumped it on bus floor The man was later charged with indecent exposure.

A man allegedly urinated in a cup and dumped it on the floor of a Green Line shuttle bus Monday morning, transit police said.

Authorities responded to the MBTA Riverside station around 7 a.m. for a report of an unruly man. The man was later charged with indecent exposure, according to officials.

The bus was removed and sanitized, officials said.

09/26 @7AM TPD Offs respond to #MBTA Riverside for a report of unruly male. Upon arr officer was informed a male while on a GreenLine Shuttle bus urinated in a cup in view of others & then dumped the contents on bus fl. Bus removed/sanitized. Male charged w/Indecent Exposure/Dis — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 26, 2022