Crime MBTA police investigate alleged T station cinder block assault Authorities are looking for the unknown attacker, who fled the station.

A man was struck with a cinder block Monday following an altercation at an MBTA station, transit police said.

Police arrived at the Alewife station around 10:30 a.m. after a report of an assault.

The victim told police that a verbal dispute with another man had turned physical, according to officials.

The man allegedly attacked the victim with a nearby cinder block, hitting him in the hands several times as he tried to shield himself from the blows, police said.

Authorities are looking for the unknown attacker, who fled the station.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told The Boston Globe that the suspect was described as a tall, white male with brown shoulder-length hair, wearing a tan, long-sleeved shirt.

Advertisement:

The matter remains under investigation.