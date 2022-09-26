Crime Revere man held without bail following alleged assault in North End Andrew Pucci was arrested after allegedly kicking down a woman's door and punching her in the face, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.

A Revere man was arrested and held without bail after allegedly breaking into a Hanover Street apartment and punching a woman, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, prosecutors said.

“This is a horrific experience for the victim and her son. People have a right and a desire to live safely and peacefully in their homes. We will do everything in our power to help this victim and her son move forward from this terrible incident,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The woman told officers that Pucci kicked in her front door, walked into the North End apartment, and punched her in the face, prosecutors said. The woman said she then went into a bathroom with her 7-year-old son and locked the door.

Officials said Pucci allegedly kicked in the bathroom door, before kicking two plastic bins used to barricade the room at the woman. The bins allegedly hit the woman, and then Pucci allegedly fled the scene when another person arrived, according to prosecutors.

The woman told police that Pucci allegedly stole money from her wallet, her apartment keys, and her son’s Playstation. She refused medical treatment, officials said.

Pucci was arrested later that night at Massachusetts General Hospital. Security guards alerted police after Pucci checked into the emergency department, according to officials.