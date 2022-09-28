Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area.
The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said.
The victim identified the suspect as a possibly Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Police urged anyone with information to contact Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. To assist anonymously, community members can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
