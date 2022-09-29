Crime NH man arrested after allegedly making ‘peek-a-boo’ threat with gun The suspect allegedly said "peek-a-boo" and swore before aiming his gun at a tow truck driver, according to police.

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun.

Michael Kenney, 43, has been charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Manchester police wrote on Facebook Thursday that they found Kenney when they responded to 100 West Clarke St. for a report of a criminal threat.

At the scene, officers spoke to a tow truck driver who told them Colonial Village apartments, a nearby apartment complex, had contracted him to check vehicles in their parking lots for parking stickers. If the cars do not have one, he is authorized to tow them, he told police.

The driver told officers that while checking for parking stickers Wednesday, a man sitting in one of the vehicles allegedly opened the door, yelled “peek-a-boo,” swore at him, and pointed a gun at him, according to police.

The driver told police he ducked behind cars to shield himself from potential gunshots.

Through their investigation of the incident, police said they identified Kenney as the suspect, then arrested and charged him.

He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.