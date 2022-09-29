Crime Police seek suspect linked to rose garden robbery The incident took place near 363 Massachusetts Ave. Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Boston Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday in identifying a woman connected to an assault and robbery at Southwest Corridor Park.

The suspect is linked to a Sunday afternoon assault and robbery, according to police. – Boston Police Department

The incident took place in the park’s rose garden near 363 Massachusetts Ave. Sunday afternoon, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black female in her 40s. She is pictured wearing a yellow vest, dark pants, dark sneakers, and a yellow and green Ducks baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is advised to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619.