Crime Boston police ask public to help identify sexual assault suspect Police are advising people on how to avoid an attack. Boston police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe was involved in a sexual assault. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they believe was involved in a sexual assault.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the assault took place around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 in the area of D Street and W 5th Street in South Boston.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Boston Police Department’s personal safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night

Keep your head up and make quick eye contact with those around you

Try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas

When possible, walk with people you know, especially late at night

Avoid the distractions like talking on a cell phone or listening to music

Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, go to a place with more people, and call 911

If confronted, be confident in your ability to fight back and try to defend yourself. Try to get away and yell “fire” or “help”

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon