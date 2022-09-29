Crime
Boston police ask public to help identify sexual assault suspect
Police are advising people on how to avoid an attack.
Boston police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they believe was involved in a sexual assault.
Police said in a news release Thursday that the assault took place around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 in the area of D Street and W 5th Street in South Boston.
Anyone with information about this person is asked to contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.
Boston Police Department’s personal safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night
- Keep your head up and make quick eye contact with those around you
- Try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas
- When possible, walk with people you know, especially late at night
- Avoid the distractions like talking on a cell phone or listening to music
- Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears
- If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, go to a place with more people, and call 911
- If confronted, be confident in your ability to fight back and try to defend yourself. Try to get away and yell “fire” or “help”
- Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon
