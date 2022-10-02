Crime Police charge Cape Cod man with murder after finding mother’s burning body on front lawn Adam Howe, 34, is being evaluated for mental health issues, according to officials.

Police charged a Cape Cod man with murder after arriving at a home in Truro and finding a burning body on the front lawn, according to a statement from officials.

Police and fire officials responded to reports of a fire and a well-being check Friday around 9:30 p.m., according to the statement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise.

First responders soon realized the fire on the man’s front lawn was a human body burning, according to the statement.

Officials said a man, later identified as Adam Howe, 34, ran into the home and locked the door.

Advertisement:

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT team was called in, entered the home, and put Howe in custody, according to the statement.

Officials said that Howe is being evaluated for mental health issues.

According to the statement, forensic evidence suggests the burning body was Howe’s mother, 69-year-old Susan Howe.

The matter remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Truro police, and the state fire marshall’s office.