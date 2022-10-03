Boston man charged with sexual assault in South Boston
Felix Antonio Palmer, 36, is facing charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older, and assault and battery.
A Boston man was arrested Friday on charges stemming from a reported sexual assault in South Boston, police said.
Felix Antonio Palmer, 36, is facing charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older, and assault and battery, Boston police said in a statement. The alleged assault occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the area of D Street and West 5th Street, police said. On Thursday, the department publicly released photos of a suspect taken from security cameras.
Palmer was arrested Friday near 112 Southampton St. on a warrant issued from the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, police said. Palmer will be arraigned Monday, police said.
