Crime Alleged assailant now charged with intent to murder, identified as boyfriend of victim in Millbury case The victim has been identified as Ryan C. Anderson, 29, boyfriend of Kevin Donnellan, the 34-year-old man accused of killing him.

The 911 caller who reported the death of a man in a Millbury home Saturday is facing additional charges including assault with intent to murder after appearing in court Monday.

Kevin Donnellan, 34, was charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a household/family member, in addition to aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the Worcester County district attorney, confirmed Tuesday by email.

Authorities also identified the victim in open court as Ryan C. Anderson, 29, boyfriend of the defendant.

Millbury police responded to the scene at 303 Millbury St. on Saturday at approximately 3 p.m., Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told reporters later that evening.

Advertisement:

Upon arrival, police found Anderson dead and Donnellan injured, the district attorney said.

Donnellan reportedly told police that he had tried to kill himself via stabbing, which was why he was bleeding at the scene, court documents noted, according to MassLive.

Anderson allegedly feared that he would be killed by his boyfriend and even texted someone about these concerns, according to details from a Millbury police report filed in Worcester Central District Court, The Boston Globe reported Monday.

“Officers located the victim deceased in the basement with obvious trauma to the neck region along with red brown stains on the victim’s body and in more than one area of the home,” the report said, according to the Globe. ” … Investigators obtained correspondence from the victim to a third party (text message), with the victim expressing fear for their safety and concern that Donnellan would kill them.”

During his arraignment, a judge deemed Donnellan of Auburn to be dangerous and ordered him held without bail, MassLive reported.