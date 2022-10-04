Crime One dead after shooting near UP Academy Dorchester Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning near UP Academy Dorchester.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of 38 Westville St. at approximately 12:40 a.m. and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officials have not yet released his name.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).