Crime 17-year-old student at Jeremiah Burke High School ordered held without bail for shooting teen outside school The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the doors of the school, Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston police said.





A 17-year-old student at Jeremiah E. Burke High School was ordered held without bail Wednesday after being charged in the shooting of an 18-year-old fellow student outside the Dorchester school Tuesday.

The student wasn’t named because he is a juvenile. A dangerousness hearing will be held Tuesday to determine whether he will be released until trial. The arraignment was held in Dorchester Juvenile Court. The teenager is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and carrying a firearm on school grounds, officials said.

“This is a horrific event in every possible aspect,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said in a statement. “There’s a young person with a bullet wound, another young person with a dramatically altered life path, and a whole community of students and staffers who need and deserve all the help and support we can give them. Once again, we’re looking at the terrible consequences of too many guns and too many people willing to use them.”

