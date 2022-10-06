Crime Ex-Mass. state trooper arraigned in I-93 crash that killed motorcyclist Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Kristopher Carr appeared in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court last year following the crash. Matt Stone/Pool

A former Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned in court Tuesday in connection with a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said.

Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol.

At the arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court, a judge ordered that Carr’s existing bail conditions remain in place, according to a statement from the Suffolk County DA’s office obtained by The Boston Globe.

The conditions allow the ex-trooper to remain free on $5,000 bail. He also is ordered to submit to random urine tests, and to refrain from driving and drinking alcohol. Carr is set to return to court Nov. 3.

Carr was indicted by a Suffolk county grand jury in August for the crash, which killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike of Winthrop.

Carr is accused of drunken driving on Oct. 29, 2021, about one week after he graduated from the police academy. Officials stated that Carr allegedly had six or seven alcoholic beverages before driving. Around 1:30 a.m. Carr leaned over to kiss a woman in his front passenger seat and lost control of his 2020 Ford Explorer on I-93, striking the median barrier of the highway.

Police said the vehicle came to a stop and a motorcycle, operated by Zike, struck the SUV. Zike was rushed to Boston Medical Center and pronounced dead.