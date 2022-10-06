Crime Serial bank robber allegedly caught in the act on Boylston Street William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested for attempted unarmed bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Back Bay.

A serial bank robber allegedly attempted to return to his old ways Wednesday, but authorities took him into custody at the scene.

The Boston Police Department’s Bank Robbery Task Force and FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force arrested William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, Rhode Island, for attempted unarmed bank robbery around 3:30 p.m.

The incident took place at the Citizens Bank at 426 Boylston St. in Back Bay, Boston police said in a release.

Special agents and officers on #FBI Boston's Violent Crimes Task Force assisted @bostonpolice with yesterday's arrest of William Sequeira, of Providence, RI, for attempted unarmed bank robbery. https://t.co/9iae2oJqEX — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 6, 2022

Sequeira, who was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on this latest charge, reportedly spent decades in prison for bank robberies and previously claimed to Judge Frank Caprio that actor Ben Affleck based his character in the movie “The Town” off of his story, CBS Boston and Boston 25 News reported.

Watch the video below from the “Caught in Providence” YouTube channel, in which Sequeira shares a bit of his story.