Crime Have you seen this bony arm? Woman caught on camera swiping skeleton arm from Cambridge restaurant Wusong Road is offering a $100 gift certificate as a reward for information leading to the return of the skeleton arm.

A Cambridge restaurant owner has issued a plea to the public to help get back a skeleton arm that was stolen from its large spooky display.

Wusong Road, a tiki bar at 112 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square, shared surveillance videos and screenshots of the suspects to its Instagram page this week.

“Please help us catch the two who destroyed our skeleton” on Oct. 4 at midnight, the restaurant wrote.

Wusong Road said it appears that the two culprits had dinner in Harvard Square before taking photos in front of the bar’s large Halloween skeleton display.

The video seems to show a man taking photos of a woman in front of the skeleton on the restaurant’s patio before beckoning her to get going. The woman then appears to rip the arm off and walk away with it.

“If you know that they dined somewhere please let me know so we can figure out who these two people are and get our arm back!” Wusong Road wrote, adding that it would offer a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant as a reward.

“The up-front costs have been high for things like this and you hope that they’re one-time expenses,” Jason Doo, owner of Wusong Road, told WCVB. “Your accountant doesn’t want to see ’12-foot skeleton’ multiple times on a line item. So we’re hoping that an expense like this would last multiple years.”

Watch the video below and contact Wusong Road at 617-528-9125 with any information.

Also, see below for a photo of the skeleton just days before the incident took place: