Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing No arrests have been made yet.

Boston police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing early Friday near the MBTA’s Jackson Square station in Jamaica Plain.

Officers responded to the intersection of Centre and Lamartine streets after receiving a report shortly after midnight, a Boston police spokesperson confirmed by phone.

The victim, whose name and age has not been released, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for “serious injuries,” police said. Her status is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made yet, police said.

This is a developing story.