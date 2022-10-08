Crime Ex-Tyngsborough police officer pleads guilty to federal firearms, bank fraud charges





A former Tyngsborough police officer who owned a gun shop in the town that illegally manufactured rifles has pleaded guilty to federal firearms and bank fraud charges, officials said Friday.

Daniel Whitman, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with multiple counts of violating the National Firearms Act and banking laws related to his operation of the gun shop with a Chinese national, Bin Lu, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

Whitman appeared in U.S. District Court in Boston on Thursday. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023, the statement said.

Lu, of Westford, in June pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of unregistered firearm possession in June 2021, the statement said. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

