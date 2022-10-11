Crime Suspect arrested for alleged armed robbery of UMass cricket team The suspect was charged with armed robbery (knife) and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The University of Massachusetts cricket team was practicing in Harambee Park in Dorchester on Monday evening when a man allegedly grabbed one of their backpacks and ran away, said Boston police. When they ran after him, he wielded a knife.

Police were alerted at about 5:58 p.m. and went to the park, which is located at 930 Blue Hill Avenue. They found the suspect, an 18-year-old Dorchester man, at Standish Street and Kingsdale Street. After recovering the backpack and his knife, police arrested him.

The suspect was charged with armed robbery (knife) and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.