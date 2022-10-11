Crime Third person arrested after fatal shooting outside Fall River restaurant Anthony Miranda, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with Manslaughter.

Police on Tuesday arrested a third person in connection with an altercation that occurred outside a Fall River bar that left one person dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with Manslaughter, Assault and Battery by Discharge of a Firearm, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying an Illegal Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Illegal Firearm, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office. Miranda is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges Wednesday in Fall River District Court.

Just after midnight Sunday, police responded to Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street in regards to reports of an altercation and a shooting that happened outside.

First responders found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground. Zelaya was transported to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., according to Quinn’s office.

Before Miranda was arrested Tuesday, two other people were arrested in connection with Zelaya’s death.

Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, was charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River was charged with Accessory After the Fact to an Assault and Battery by Discharge of a Firearm.

An investigation led by State Police detectives and members of the Fall River Police Department is ongoing. No further information was released.