91-year-old woman stabbed in Franklin Park while walking her dog

A 91-year-old woman was “stabbed multiple times” in Franklin Park while walking her dog Tuesday evening, Boston police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 25 Playstead Road in Jamaica Plain around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person, the department said in a release.

The elderly victim, who was attacked by an unknown suspect, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe that the suspect may have been injured during the attack.

Anyone who was in the area at that time and may have witnessed the incident or observed anything suspicious is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).