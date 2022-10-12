Crime Police: Lowell man crashes truck in Billerica following pursuit The man was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, officials said.

A Lowell man was charged with assault Wednesday following a car chase with Chelmsford police that ended when he crashed his truck in Billerica.

Visitaction Rolan, 56, has been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Chelmsford police said in a news release that around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a disturbance on Drum Hill Road. After an initial investigation, police determined that a man had flashed a knife and pointed a handgun at another driver before driving off in a black pickup truck.

Police said they stopped a driver matching the description of the man on Drum Hill Road. The driver was later identified as Rolon. A passenger got out of the truck as police asked, but Rolon allegedly refused and took off.

Police said they chased the Rolon through Chelmsford and Lowell. They said the chase ended when Rolon crashed his truck in Billerica.

Rolon is set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday.