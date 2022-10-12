Crime Mass. man shot in face at Comfort Inn in Vermont "We are shocked, saddened and appalled by this senseless act of violence."

A Massachusetts man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Friday morning in a seemingly random attack at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction, Vermont, according to local police and multiple media outlets.

Around 6:30 a.m., the victim was “struck by gunfire and sustained life-threatening injuries,” Hartford, Vermont police said in a series of press releases posted to the department’s Facebook page.

The victim, who police first named as Michael Lamont, was later identified by multiple media outlets and his employer, R.A.D. Sports in Rockland, Massachusetts, as Michael LaMotte.

Hartford police arrested Nathan Fuller in connection with the shooting and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. The department also noted that “this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Fuller was allegedly seen by other guests walking around the hotel hallway with a gun, and also holding it in his hand near the elevator as he said “I’m sorry,” the Valley News reported from an affidavit. The newspaper noted that the victim was allegedly shot in the face as he was walking out of his room to get breakfast.

A judge ordered Fuller to continue being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont after he plead not guilty Monday during his arraignment in Windham Superior Court, the Valley News reported.

The Lowell Sun and The Patriot Ledger noted that the victim is from Lowell.

LaMotte was transported to Dartmouth Health Center for life-threatening injuries after the shooting, where he remains hospitalized, according to the Valley News.

“R.A.D. Sports continues to closely monitor the condition of our employee, Mike LaMotte,” the victim’s employer wrote in a Facebook post. “We are shocked, saddened and appalled by this senseless act of violence. For the past six years, Mike has been a valued member of our team and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this difficult time.”