Crime Boston police civilian crossing guard charged with child rape "The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves."

A Boston police civilian crossing guard was arrested Tuesday on child rape charges.

David Spiers, a Boston police school traffic supervisor who works in the Dorchester District C-11, has been charged with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child, according to a department release. He has been placed on administrative leave.

The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating, and the Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards has also opened an investigation into Spiers, according to police.

“We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement. “The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves.”

During his arraignment Wednesday, Spiers was ordered to be held on $2,000 bail with the condition that he have no unsupervised contact with children, WHDH reported. The news outlet also reported that according to officials, the charges stemmed from incidents involving two children spanning a number of years.