Crime Lowell man gets OUI after head-on car crash in Wilmington Both drivers involved in the crash had to be extricated from their vehicles.

A Lowell man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a head-on car crash Wednesday in Wilmington that put both him and the other driver in the hospital.

Wilmington police said in a news release that they got a call about a two-car crash on Main Street near the Woburn town line Wednesday evening at 6:39 p.m.

At the scene, police said, officers found what appeared to be a head-on collision between a 2019 GMC Yukon and a 2018 Audi A3. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Woburn Fire Department due to the severity of the crash.

The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old Woburn woman, was seriously injured in the crash, police said. The driver of the Audi, a 33-year-old Lowell man, was critically injured. Both were taken to Lahey Clinic for treatment.

Police said the Audi driver will be charged with operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, an open container violation, and failure to use headlights. His arraignment in Woburn District Court is yet to be scheduled.

The crash is under investigation by the Wilmington Police Department and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.