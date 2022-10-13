Crime Police seek public’s help finding Blue Hill Ave. larceny suspects The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave. Photos courtesy Boston Police Department.

The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals in connection with a larceny incident from earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave., a BPD news report says.

The first suspect is described as a Black male between 18 and 25 years old. He is described as wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with a “C” logo, a black and orange hooded sweatshirt that reads “ANEO,” black pants, and a “distinct” studded belt and sandals. He has blond tipped hair, BPD says.

The other suspect is described as a Black male with a full beard. He is approximately 25 to 35 years old and wearing a black ball cap, purple hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with orange and purple designs and white sneakers.

BPD asks anyone with information regarding the individuals contact B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

