Police seek public’s help finding Blue Hill Ave. larceny suspects

The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals in connection with a larceny incident from earlier this week.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave., a BPD news report says.
The first suspect is described as a Black male between 18 and 25 years old. He is described as wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with a “C” logo, a black and orange hooded sweatshirt that reads “ANEO,” black pants, and a “distinct” studded belt and sandals. He has blond tipped hair, BPD says.
The other suspect is described as a Black male with a full beard. He is approximately 25 to 35 years old and wearing a black ball cap, purple hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with orange and purple designs and white sneakers.
BPD asks anyone with information regarding the individuals contact B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.
