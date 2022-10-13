Crime Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail "The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Djeswende Reid, left, and Stephen Reid in an undated picture provided by investigators. NH Attorney General's Office

Logan Clegg – South Burlington Police

Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.

Logan Clegg, who authorities described as homeless, was arrested after New Hampshire detectives spotted him on Williston Road in South Burlington, local police announced in a news release on Thursday.

Clegg is a fugitive wanted in Cache County, Utah, where an arrest warrant was issued last year for a case involving felony possession of stolen property, police said. Clegg is on probation for that case.

“With assistance from the Vermont State Police, Clegg was located at the South Burlington Public Library, where he was taken into custody without incident,” officials said.

Clegg was due to be arraigned Thursday morning as a fugitive from justice, police said.

With great assistance from @vspwilliston SBPD arrested Logan Clegg, a fugitive from Utah who is a POI in a @ConcordPolice murder. pic.twitter.com/E8geG7pxbC — South Burlington Police (@SBPolice1) October 13, 2022

In a joint statement Thursday morning, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood confirmed authorities — as a result of investigative efforts by Concord police — “made contact with a person of interest” in the murders of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid, 66.

“No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides,” the statement says. “The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah.

“The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”

NBC 10 Boston reports Concord police learned on Tuesday Clegg had a one-way ticket for a Friday flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Berlin.

The Reids left their home on April 18 for a walk on a nearby trail but were reported missing three days later when Stephen did not show up for an event.

Their bodies were ultimately found near the Marsh Loop Trail. Investigators determined each had died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The murders rocked Concord as authorities probed for answers. At one point, investigators offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to charges against anyone responsible for the homicides.

In May, officials released a sketch of a person of interest connected to the shootings — a development that prompted over 100 new tips for authorities.