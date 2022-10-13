Crime Western Mass. bust yields more than 20,000 bags of heroin The search also found two AR-15 rifles, three handguns, over 20 extended magazines and ammunition, police said. Photo courtesy Hampden District Attorney

Two people have been arrested after officials executed two search warrants and found almost half a kilogram of heroin, a kilogram of cocaine and a variety of firearms in Holyoke last week.

Francisco Marrero, who is 22, and Victor Colon, who is 23, were both arrested on several drug and firearms charges following a search at 119 Nonotuck St. Oct. 7.

The street value of the approximately 20,165 individual bags of heroin and a kilogram of cocaine is approximately $250,000, officials said. The search also turned up two AR-15 rifles, three handguns, over 20 extended magazines, ammunition, and $6,000 in U.S. currency, the DA’s office said.

Both Marrero and Colon were arraigned Oct. 11 in Holyoke District Court and are being held without the right to bail pending dangerousness hearings set for Oct. 14.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni thanked the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, S.A.F.E. Task Force and Holyoke Police Department for their work.

“We know there are a small number of people who seek to profit from addiction and violence; we will not tolerate it, and will stand with the great majority of those in Holyoke who seek to lead peaceful and prosperous lives,” Gullini said in a release from his office.

The property searched last week became of greater interest to officials in September when a murder occurred in the parking lot, the DA’s office said.

