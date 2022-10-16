Dorchester man arrested after 4 stabbings in the Theatre District

Newsletter Signup
A Dorchester man was arrested in connection with four stabbings in Boston’s Theatre District early Sunday morning.
Boston police officers reported to the area of Stuart and Tremont streets around 2 a.m. They found two men with stab wounds, one of whom was found to have life-threatening injuries. Two additional men went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All four men are expected to survive.
After an on-scene investigation, police took Daryl Diamond, 39, into custody. Diamond faces four counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery.
