Two juveniles arrested for February shooting in Cambridge

Two juveniles were arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Cambridge earlier this year.

Cambridge police said they arrested two teenagers, both male, after an extensive investigation into the Feb. 15 incident. The suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville resident and a 17-year-old Lynn resident, were arrested on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card, police said.

Multiple gunshots were heard near Windsor Street and Harvard Street, about halfway between Central Square and Kendall Square around 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 15. Police responded to the scene, and found more than 10 shell casings and several rounds of ammunition.

They also discovered that four residential buildings were hit by gunfire. The suspects were reportedly moving through nearby backyards after the shooting, police said. No residents or officers were injured.

Cambridge police coordinated with the Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Secret Service, and other local departments to obtain search warrants and determine probable cause to arrest the two juveniles.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with shootings and gunshot-related incidents that happened in Cambridge in 2022, police said. There have been 13 confirmed incidents in 2022 compared to 12 through the same date in 2021.

“We continue to be hyper-focused on curtailing gun violence in our city,” Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow said in a statement. “However, it is incredibly sad to see teenagers locally and around the region resorting to guns. Collectively, we need to wrap our arms around those that are struggling and need help. Particularly, the young people in our communities.”