Crime Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check Andrea Alexis, 30, faces a charge of attempted murder.

A woman stabbed a police officer who was performing a wellness check on her in Leominster Monday morning, police said.

The Leominster police were contacted by a private medical company, who reported that their employee was assaulted by a woman identified as 30-year-old Andrea Alexis. Officers responded to Alexis’s home on Water Street for a wellness check around 10:49 a.m.

Alexis’s family allowed police into the home, but the woman barricaded herself in her room, police said. After several de-escalation attempts, police decided to enter the room by force. While officers attempted to put Alexis in handcuffs, the woman stabbed one of them, identified as Officer Matthew Chagnon, in the thigh.

Officers used a taser to incapacitate Alexis, who along with Chagnon was brought to Leominster Hospital for treatment. Alexis was then taken into custody, police said.

Alexis faces several charges, including assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily injury and attempted murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.