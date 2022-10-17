Crime Woburn police officer accused of helping plan deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally resigns Officer John Donnelly was placed on paid administrative leave last week pending an investigation into his conduct.

A Woburn police officer accused of planning and participating in the deadly Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally has resigned from the police department.

Patrol Officer John Donnelly was placed on paid administrative leave by Police Chief Robert Rufo last Thursday after the chief learned of allegations that Donnelly took an “active” role in planning the 2017 white supremacist rally in Virginia.

The police department also began an internal investigation into Donnelly’s role in the rally, saying that such conduct would violate department policies. On Saturday, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that her office would also investigate the allegations against Donnelly.

Breaking: Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly has resigned after internal affairs investigation was launched over his alleged involvement in the deadly unite the right rally in Charlottesville Virginia in 2017 #7News pic.twitter.com/8nrG77msr2 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 17, 2022

Donnelly sent a letter of resignation to Chief Rufo and Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin on Monday that is effective as of 5 p.m., the Woburn Police Department said in a news release Monday evening. The letter was promptly accepted.

“A thorough finding of fact is necessary in this situation, and our investigation shall continue,” Chief Rufo said in the news release.

Advertisement:

“For decades, police chiefs across the commonwealth have called for a statewide certification process to ensure that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and bad actors are held accountable. That will be our focus moving forward. The men and women of the Woburn Police Department are united in disavowing hate in all its forms.”

The Charlottesville rally was infamously attended by neo-Nazi groups such as the KKK and resulted in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer.

Last week, WCVB shared a video allegedly showing Officer Donnelly during the rally standing next to white supremacist Richard Spencer.

The Woburn Police Department said previously that Donnelly was a reserve officer at the time of his alleged participation in the Charlottesville rally.