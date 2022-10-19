MBTA police seeking to identify man and woman who ‘engaged in numerous sexual acts’ in T station

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit police are looking to identify a man who was caught displaying “lewd and lascivious conduct” at Revere Beach Station early Saturday morning.
An agency spokesperson confirmed by email that the man had “engaged in numerous sexual acts with a female.”
The agency released a photo of the man, but was unable to get and share an appropriate photo of the woman due to her state of undress at the time, the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that may help MBTA Transit police identify this man is asked to call its detective unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
A photo of the man can be found below:
