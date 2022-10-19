Crime Have you seen this man? Police are looking for person of interest in Jean McGuire stabbing

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the Oct. 11 stabbing of 91-year-old civil rights icon Jean McGuire.

The person of interest, captured on surveillance video, is pictured wearing a black jacket, a gold chain, and black and white pants. Anyone with information about the man pictured is advised to contact Boston Police, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone with information about this person of interest is advised to contact Boston police. Boston Police Department

McGuire, who was not identified by name in the release, was stabbed multiple times on a Franklin Park path near Seaver Street between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Police believe the suspect sustained injuries during the attack that may have required medical attention. McGuire said in a Tuesday press conference that she used self-defense training to fight off her assailant.

“I’ve never in my 91 years not felt safe walking around the streets of Boston, day or night,” she said. “Never. And now I will never go up there to the park alone again. … If we can’t live together without killing each other and endangering each other, we’re in real trouble.”