Crime Person of interest in New Hampshire couple's death now accused of murder

Logan Clegg. South Burlington Police





CONCORD, N.H.. (AP) — A man initially considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in New Hampshire is now accused of two counts of second-degree murder in the killings, the state attorney general’s office said.

An arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with the charges “for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting the multiple times” on April 18 in Concord, a news release from the office said Wednesday evening.

The Reids were found dead on April 21. They had gone for a walk on some local trails.

Clegg was being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont. He was arrested there last week on an unrelated fugitive from justice charge from Utah. The Vermont Supreme Court on Tuesday had rejected his request for bail. His arraignment on that charge was expected in Vermont on Thursday.

After the New Hampshire warrant was issued, it was provided to Vermont authorities and used to arrest Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the second-degree murder charges, the attorney general’s office said. New Hampshire authorities will seek Clegg’s extradition following his court appearance in Vermont.

It wasn’t immediately known if Clegg had a lawyer representing him in the New Hampshire case.