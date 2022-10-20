Crime Police release new photos of South Boston robbery, sexual assault suspect Anyone with any information that might help identify the suspect is asked to call Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. Boston police released photos of the suspect, revealing that he is believed to be a Black male, about 20 to 30 years of age, wearing a dark-colored Nike jacket and plaid pants. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in two separate South Boston incidents, a sexual assault and a robbery.

South Boston: Suspect sought for allegedly punching woman in the face during South Boston armed robbery

Police initially released surveillance images of the suspect in connection with an Oct. 4 armed robbery in which a woman was allegedly punched in the face, but the photos did not show the suspect’s face as clearly.

This week, police released new images of the alleged perpetrator and said he was also a suspect in a sexual assault, which was reported to have taken place Sept. 29 at 2:46 p.m. in the area of E and West 4th streets.

During the robbery, which was reported to have taken place Oct. 4 around 8:35 p.m. at 506 East Sixth St., the suspect is accused of following the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets and attempting to grab her bag, then taking out a knife and punching her before running away in the direction of H Street, according to police.

Police believe the suspect is a Black male, about 20 to 30 years of age. In the photos, he appears to be wearing a dark-colored Nike jacket, a mask, blue plaid pants, and black Nike slides.

Anyone with any information that might help identify the suspect is asked to call Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).