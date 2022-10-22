Crime Sutton magician arrested for possession of child pornography after returning from a trip to Cambodia





A Sutton man who worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing across New England for children from kindergarten to eighth grade, was arrested for allegedly possessing pornographic videos and images of young boys on Friday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Scott Jameson, 45, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. He appeared in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon.

Jameson was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond on the conditions he turn in his passports, forgo internet use without supervision and remain in Massachusetts. There is expected to be a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

A Cambodian organization to prevent child sexual abuse, Action Pour Les Enfants, reported to federal authorities that Jameson was possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors while he was on a trip in Cambodia in Feb. 2022, the statement said.

