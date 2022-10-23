Crime Police seek ‘Peeping Tom’ peering through windows near Boston College The suspect was spotted looking into windows of Brighton residences on multiple occasions.

Boston police are seeking a man linked to several suspicious incidents, including peering through apartment windows near Boston College.

Officials released images Friday of the suspect, who was spotted looking into the windows of Brighton residences in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road, and Braemore Road between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The suspect has been seen covering his face with a medical mask, as well as a full-face mask of some sort during the incidents, police said. – Boston Police Department

Police said the man has a slim build — he is believed to be between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds.

In the photos, the man is wearing a rain jacket from REI, sneakers with white laces, and dark-colored gloves. He has been seen covering his face with a medical mask as well as a full-face mask during the incidents, police said.

The description of the suspect matches an Oct. 13 Boston College Police Department community alert, WCVB reported. A man in nearly identical clothes attempted to burglarize a home on Kirkwood Road before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact Boston Police Department detectives at 617-343-4256. Community members who want to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).