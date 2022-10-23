Crime SWAT team called after Plymouth man stabs person, barricades himself in home with 7-year-old Herman Smith, 50, is facing several felony charges. A Plymouth man stabbed someone and barricaded himself in a home with a 7-year-old boy. Plymouth Police Department

A Plymouth man was arrested Saturday evening after he stabbed a person and barricaded himself in a home with a 7-year-old boy.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Plymouth police posted on Facebook that they responded earlier that day to a stabbing on the lower end of Samoset Street. The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 50-year-old Herman Smith, then barricaded himself inside of a home with a 7-year-old boy, police said. He allegedly refused police commands to leave the home and let the boy go.

Police successfully rescued the boy from a second-story window of the home, the department said. A SWAT team then swept the home and found Smith hiding in a closet.

Police said they took Smith into custody without incident. He is now facing several felony charges.

There is no further danger to the public, police said, and no one besides the initial stabbing victim was hurt.

The relationship between Smith, the stabbing victim, and the boy is unclear. No further information has been released.