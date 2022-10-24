Crime Boston police ask for help identifying sexual assault suspect The suspect is believed to be responsible for an aggravated sexual assault and a home invasion. Boston police are looking for the suspect above in connection with a sexual assault an a home invasion that happened Monday. Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for an aggravated sexual assault and a home invasion.

Police said in a news release that crimes took place around noon on Monday at a home on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 40s who is over six feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively investigating this crime. Anyone with any information about this suspect or the crime is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.