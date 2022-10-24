Crime Adam Montgomery charged with murder in daughter Harmony Montgomery’s death Officials said in August they believed the girl was killed sometime in early December 2019. Harmony Montgomery in an undated photo. Crystal Renee Sorey

Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, the young New Hampshire girl reported missing last year, has been charged with Harmony’s murder, authorities said Monday.

Adam Montgomery was arrested for second-degree murder and faces several other charges related to his daughter’s death, state Attorney General John Formella said during a press conference in Manchester.

This breaking news story will be updated.

EARLIER STORY:

Investigators in New Hampshire on Monday afternoon are slated to provide an update on their probe into the alleged murder of Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who was reported missing late last year after disappearing in 2019.

Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg were scheduled to deliver a statement to the press regarding the case at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department headquarters, according to Formella’s office.

Advertisement:

The update will be the latest development since authorities announced in August that their search for Harmony’s whereabouts had led them to believe Harmony was murdered and that they were going to shift their efforts into a homicide investigation.

Harmony was last seen alive sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019, when she was 5 years old, authorities have said.

Formella said in August that officials concluded Harmony was murdered in Manchester in early December of that year, but added authorities had still not located the girl’s remains.

However, authorities had just recently confirmed “biological evidence,” which led them to believe Harmony was killed, Formella said at the time.

Prior to this summer, authorities said Harmony was last seen at a home in Manchester in October 2019, when she was 5 years old, but she was not formally reported missing until December 2021.

In November 2021, her mother, Crystal Sorey, began raising concerns that she hadn’t seen her daughter in more than six months. She had lost custody of Harmony, who was blind in one eye, in 2018.

Harmony was living with her father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, who have both since been charged in relation to the case. The couple, who are estranged, told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving in 2019. But the girl’s mother said she last saw Harmony during a phone video conversation around Easter that year.

Advertisement:

Adam Montgomery, who has an extensive criminal record, was charged in January with assaulting Harmony in July 2019 and giving the child a black eye. He’s also been accused of unrelated firearms theft charges.

Meanwhile, Kayla Montgomery has been accused of falsely claiming that Harmony was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits and faces perjury charges in connection to statements she made to the grand jury. She has also been arrested on charges unrelated to the case.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Kayla Montgomery was arrested again last month after failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing.

Material from previous Boston.com stories was used in this report.