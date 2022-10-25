Crime

Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway

Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.” 

By Madeleine Aitken

A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. 

local crime:

Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence at approximately 11:29 p.m., near Route 28 and Davisville Road, said Cape Cod & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was seriously injured when they arrived, and was transported to a Boston-area hospital. He is still being treated for his injuries.

“A [trail] of blood led to a parking lot across the highway where it abruptly stopped adjacent to a parking space,” they said in a statement. 

Advertisement:

Julianne Lima of Boston25 captured video at the scene last night and this morning.

O’Keefe and Dunne said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.” The investigation is ongoing.