Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway

A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator.
Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence at approximately 11:29 p.m., near Route 28 and Davisville Road, said Cape Cod & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was seriously injured when they arrived, and was transported to a Boston-area hospital. He is still being treated for his injuries.
“A [trail] of blood led to a parking lot across the highway where it abruptly stopped adjacent to a parking space,” they said in a statement.
Julianne Lima of Boston25 captured video at the scene last night and this morning.
O’Keefe and Dunne said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.” The investigation is ongoing.
