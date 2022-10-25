Crime Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." The Honda sedan sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash. Cohasset Police Department

A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset.

Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor (fourth offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

Cohasset police responded to a report of a crash in the area of the Border Street Bridge around 12:30 a.m. and found “an unoccupied, legally parked Audi SUV with rear-end damage and an occupied Honda sedan with heavy front-end damage parked and running a short distance away,” according to a press release.

Police said they approached the Honda and tried to talk to the driver — who was later identified as Burlingame — but she “appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away.”

Police told Burlingame to turn off the car and step outside, but they took her into custody after she “displayed obvious signs of impairment.”

Burlingame was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court and released under the condition that she wear a location and alcohol monitoring bracelet, police said. She is expected back in court Dec. 13 for a pre-trial conference.