Crime Shooting victim identified as 21-year-old Dorchester resident Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

The victim of a fatal Sunday night shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston police as 21-year-old Dorchester resident Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh.

Police responded to the scene near 482 Geneva Ave. at about 10:30 p.m. and found Thistle-Kavanaugh suffering from gunshot wounds.

Thistle-Kavanaugh was taken to a local hospital by Boston EMS and later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement:

Just a week before Sunday’s shooting, 24-year-old Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in a triple shooting about a half-mile away on the same street. Two men were also injured in the incident.